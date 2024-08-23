Play Brightcove video

Lewis Andrews met some of the island's biggest fans...

Fans have returned to the Channel Islands after Taylor Swift's record-breaking UK concerts .

A local fanpage has seen the 'Swiftie' community develop in Jersey - giving them the chance to connect and arrange get togethers.

'It felt unreal - I felt like I was in a dream', said one fan who recently returned from Wembley.

Another added: "It's so special to connect with people especially from Jersey who also share that love - and who you're friends with even though you may not know them".

'The lyrics to her songs cut deep'. Credit: ITV Channel

Katie Lawlor started the fanpage and boasts an incredible collection of memorabilia.

She said: "I just love Taylor - she makes me happy and her songs mean a lot to me.

"The page blew up - I had no idea there were this many Swifties in Jersey - she seems to be taking over the world!"

Although the Eras Tour will not be coming to the islands, the positivity and sense of community she brings is very much here.