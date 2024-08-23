A man from Jersey has been detained in a mental health institution following a hearing at Jersey's Royal Court after pleading guilty to committing terrorism and sex offences.27 year old Daniel McMillan was arrested last year after police were alerted by mental health services to his plans to carry out a mass killing at Les Quennevais School where he used to be a student.

McMillan had pleaded guilty to having committed terrorism offences and possessing prohibited and indecent images of children and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Once the investigation began, it was found that he was in the advanced planning and preparation stages of this attack.

McMillan’s planned attack focused on carrying out a mass killing at a school using a home-made flamethrower and axe with clothing and accessories designed to obscure his identity.

Les Quennevais school is a secondary school that takes pupils aged 11-16 Credit: ITV News Channel Television

He had learned how to make a flamethrower, explosives and chemical compounds online and upon searching his home police found a pressure washer, butane and propane gas cannisters, an axe, rope and liquid containers.

McMillan had also revisited the school in 2022 to strategise.

During the investigation police also found indecent images of children on McMillan’s devices.

Detective Inspector Paul Ryan said: “Terrorism offences are extremely rare in Jersey. Therevelation of McMillan’s plans, early intervention and subsequent conviction were made possible by the joint work between multiple agencies.

"We know that details from this case may be particularly alarming but want to reassure the community that reports of criminality of this nature are robustly assessed and investigated.

“As soon as these offences came to light, McMillan was arrested and remanded in custody whilst the investigation was conducted.