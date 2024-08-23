A Jersey woman in her eighties has been visiting the same gym in St Helier for nearly twenty five years, five times a week.

Vickie Henderson says she is says she is living proof that age is no barrier.She said: "I won't give in. I do things I probably shouldn't be doing probably with various ailments.

"But yeah you just do it. Give you an example - you've had a miserable day, its been a hard day.

"The minute you step in the door you're greeted by one of the guys - and you think oh, that's better.

"By the time you leave you're on a completely different level of life."

Vickie's personal trainer has to make sure she doesn't push herself too far. Credit: ITV News Channel

Vickie is able to take on weight training and cardio and works alongside a personal trainer to reach her goals.

Although her personal trainer Frankie makes sure she does not push herself too far.

She said: "There's definitely something about Vickie that just keeps her going - she's obviously quite stubborn and she refuses to give up and get old.

"I think we can learn from Vickie - as we get old, the more we do the better quality of life we're going to have."With the typical grit and hardiness of an islander, Vicky is an exceptional illustration of what can be achieved regardless of the decade you were born in."