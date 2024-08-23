Work has formally begun today (23 August) on a new £8.4 million sports hall in Jersey,

The new facilities at Oakfield will sit alongside the existing football pitch and sports hall.

The site will be used by Hautlieu School and Highlands College. Credit: Morris Architect / Jersey Government

The building will provide space for some sporting activities previously held at Fort Regent.

In addition, Hautlieu School and Highlands College will be using the site and the existing hall will become a gymnastics facility.

