Jersey resident calls for 'happy medium' to keep everyone safe on railway walk

A woman from Jersey is calling for runners, walkers and cyclists using the island's railway walk between St Aubin and Corbiere to find a 'happy medium' when it comes to looking out for the safety of others. Mary Michael believes there should be a wider discussion about safety etiquette on the railway walk to avoid accidents from happening. In an interview with ITV News, Mary said: "Some people do feel very unsafe and apparently some people have stopped using the railway track because they feel unsafe. "Obviously this is a shame and yes, we do need to have a wider discussion so that we can find solutions so that people do feel safe."

Mary hopes a wider discussion about safety can ensure the railway walk remains an 'inclusive' space for everyone. Credit: ITV Channel

A group of residents from St Brelade have been working with Jersey's government to try and increase safety awareness among people using the railway walk. The government has put forward proposals to introduce more shared use signage along the route to do this. A statement from the island's Senior Transport Planner said: " We will continue to monitor the appropriateness of the signs and markings, with consideration of user feedback, and keep this under review."However, Mary believes simply adding more signage will not solve the problem.

She said: "For a cyclist who's rushing to get from A to B as quickly as possible, maybe their agenda is very different to someone who's out for a casual walk, have maybe got their earbuds in and wants to switch off from the world only to find they get startled by a cyclist flying past.""It's about working out a happy medium for everybody really so everybody can enjoy the space."

