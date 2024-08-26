A number of drivers in Jersey have been stopped and offences have been dealt with over the bank holiday weekend, police have said via their St Helier Town Unit Facebook page.

The initiative aims to tackle antisocial driving around the island and follows complaints from a number of parishes.

Antisocial driving is the use of a vehicle in a way that is dangerous or considered antisocial.

This can be any of the following: speeding, thoughtless driving, under age driving or driving whilst intoxicated.