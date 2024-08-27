ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler has been to take a sneak peek at some of the Jersey scenes set to feature in the new series of Bergerac

A local actor says his appearance in Bergerac is "fate" as filming for the popular detective drama continues in Jersey.

Shooting started on Thursday 22 August and will go into September with the Royal Square among the locations set to grace our screens.

Tim Renouf, a local actor who plays a leading role in the show, tells ITV Channel: "When I said 'I want to be an actor', everyone from Jersey said, 'Oh well, you know if Bergerac comes back then you could be in that'.

"It's fate I suppose. It's only when you're actually here and you're like, this is actually mad."

The lead role of Jim Bergerac will be taken on by Damien Molony with star names such as Zoë Wanamaker and Philip Glenister also featuring in the new series.

A number of key scenes are being filmed in Jersey as producers aim to keep the island at the heart of the new series. Credit: ITV Channel

On his fellow actors, Tim adds: "Damien is great. Unfortunately, I don't have any scenes with Zoë but we're staying in the same hotel so we got to hang out with her and her husband last night who's an absolute legend ... and Phil Glenister who plays my dad, he's amazing."

Locals may recognise a few of the Royal Square market stalls as some show off real businesses and craftspeople.

Jersey artist Lauren Radley is one of them, she explains: "It's going to be fun and good to watch.

"I probably shouldn't say this but I've never actually seen Bergerac before so I'm looking forward to watching the new series and maybe spotting myself and some other local makers."

Jersey has not hosted this kind of filming in decades and although technology has evolved since the original series run in the 1980s and early 1990s, many are glad to see it return.

Brian Constantine, Executive Producer at Westward Studios, says: "It's kind of hard to believe to be honest ... it's been many years in the making, now it's massively real and we're really humbled by how much support we've had for the show.

"It's the making of something really special, we're super proud and we hope Jersey will be too."

The show will air across six episodes for free on UKTV channel U&DRAMA and online streaming service U in 2025.

Lead Writer Toby Whithouse spoke exclusively to ITV News in July, sharing his hope to "keep Jersey at the absolute heart of the show" and to build up the island's filming infrastructure for future series.

We were invited onto set twice - firstly at La Pulente Car Park where they were filming in Bergerac's car, then the Royal Square which was transformed into a vibrant market.

I met Damien Molony, the new Jim Bergerac, on both occasions and you could tell instantly that he had a huge passion for the project.

When I saw him the second time, he came straight over to us to say hello again and remembered us from the day before, despite probably meeting a lot of people.

I spoke to him about the significance of the Royal Square, where we were, and then told him about Liberation Day.

It was at this point that local actor Tim Renouf came over and got involved in the conversation too.

It felt like everyone was very close and enjoyed working together, a good sign for the series and for showing off the island to a national audience.

