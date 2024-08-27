A Guernsey footballer has led England to Veterans World Cup glory.

Geoff Martel, 79, captains the men's over-75s team and after a grueling 3-3 draw against hosts Wales, predictably perhaps for the Three Lions, it all came down to penalties.

However, this England team held their nerve to lift the trophy and Martel not only scored in the final but also recorded three hat-tricks across the tournament.

The skipper told ITV Channel: "It was marvellous. The final was our most difficult game but should have been our easiest as we were 3-0 up in the first half.

"The problem was the legs start going and you always pick up injuries with players, the night before my legs were feeling really bad.

"We've got some great footballers who still want to play football, it's trying to keep people fit and enjoying it."

The tournament was held over five days at Cardiff University with a packed schedule as England played twice each day.

Martel added that the toughest team he faced was Germany with the Three Lions roaring back from 1-0 down to win 5-1.

It has been a successful week for Guernsey football with the island's star defender Maya Le Tissier being named captain of Manchester United Women.

