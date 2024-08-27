England defender Maya Le Tissier has been named as the new captain of Manchester United Women.

The 22-year-old from Guernsey succeeds her Three Lions teammate Katie Zelem who recently left United at the end of her contract.

Ella Toone has also been announced as the new vice-captain.

Le Tissier joined the Red Devils from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022 and quickly became a fans' favourite, scoring twice on her debut against Reading.

She was part of a strong defensive unit as United racked up a record 14 games without conceding a goal in the Barclays Women's Super League 2022-23 campaign.

The highly-rated footballer has also received praise from her peers, receiving the joint Players' Player of the Year Award last season as the team won its first major trophy - the 2024 Women's FA Cup.

Le Tissier signed a contract extension in April and s peaking to the Manchester United website following this latest announcement, she said: "It's an honour to be named captain of this great football club and I will wear the armband with real pride, to help drive this team to success on and off the field."

