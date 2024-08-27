The minimum wage in Jersey is set to increase to £13 per hour from April 2025.

There will be changes to the island's employment law, as well as a package put in place to help employers and employees adjust to the changes. The Minister for Social Security, Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, is updating the minimum wage from 1 April 2025 in preparation for April 2026, when the minimum wage will be set as two thirds of the 2024 median wage.

Deputy Feltham said: “The transition to a living wage is an important priority of this Government as it directly supports many in our community who are most likely to be struggling with the cost of living.

"We are staging the transition over two years, and providing some temporary support measures to employees during that time.”

The Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said: “The Council of Ministers has committed to transitioning to a living wage.

"To support employers through this transition we’ve designed a package to help organisations invest in themselves and help the Island move to a more productive and resilient economy.

"Finer details of the package will be announced in the coming weeks, and they will come into effect before the new minimum wage is introduced on 1 April 2025.”

Over the next two years, a £20 million package of financial support measures will help employers adjust to a higher minimum wage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...