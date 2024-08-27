Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney reports on how the new rules will affect Channel Islanders. Broadcast live on Tuesday 27 August

All Channel Islanders travelling to European destinations such as France, Italy and Spain will need to apply for a visa waiver from the middle of next year, Brussels officials have confirmed.

The Electronic Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is expected to be brought in for the European Union Schengen Area from summer 2025 and will work in a similar way to the American ESTA system.

It means that regardless of the length of stay, whether the visit is a day trip to St Malo or a week's holiday in Spain, islanders will need to apply for a visa waiver which will cost €7 or £6 and be valid for three years.

This change will not impact people with an EU passport but does affect UK passport holders, as well as those from both Bailiwicks.

The new system follows Brexit requirements seeking to tighten border controls.

Robert Mackenzie, Managing Director of Channel Islands Travel Group, says: "I don't foresee this being a deterrent for people, it might have more of an impact on day-trip traffic.

"It does require you to go through another step for entry approval but for the vast majority of people, it will be very straightforward".

The EU's Entry/Exit System (EES) will also come into force from 10 November 2024.

This means that non-EU travellers such as those from the Channel Islands will need to give further biometric data at border control such as fingerprints and face scans.

Passports no longer need to be stamped under this electronic system and the data from the extra checks will be held for three years.

