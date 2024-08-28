ITV Channel's Luke Keohane reflects on the market where prices are not based on profit

Every Friday, 10am. That's when locals in one of Guernsey's parishes come together at a non-profit community market to not only provide fresh produce but also an important lifeline for their neighbours.

Starting with just one stall a decade ago, the North Community Market in the Vale has grown substantially and around 15 stallholders now take part regularly.

Islanders can buy a range of items from fresh fruit and vegetables to handmade stuffed toys and birthday cards.

However, many just go for the opportunity to socialise with people they otherwise would not see with the chance to catch-up over a coffee and take part in a raffle.

Some of the goods on offer at the non-profit market. Credit: ITV Channel

Janet Dereham helped set it up and says: "As we all get older, we do less. The market gives people an opportunity to meet new people and make friends, so it's just a brilliant idea and I hope more parishes take it up."

The market is not for profit with all the proceeds put towards renting the Douzaine room and the costs of keeping it going.

Organiser Sarah Breton adds: "It's a meeting point, it's social and regular. People have a chance to pick up things they are using for events such as Christmas cards. However, the main thing is that it's like a coffee morning which brings huge amounts of help and support for people who need it most."

