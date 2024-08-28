The opening of a new Critical Care Unit at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital has been delayed according to the States of Guernsey.

Phase One of the Hospital Modernisation Programme was expected to be complete by the end of Autumn 2024.

However, officials say final elements are taking longer than expected and are due to be complete at the beginning of 2025.

Health and Social Care President, Deputy Al Brouard, has told ITV Channel that the complexity of the facility has caused the delay, but added structural work is complete and the project still falls within budget.

He reassured residents that: "All the timelines are our own self-imposed timelines, so there's no critical need that we have to be done at a certain date.

"We'd like to make sure that we do it in a controlled way and we don't rush the last bit.

"There's a few bits of snagging that needs to happen and we'd rather do that properly and do it one time only rather than trying to enter the building too soon."

The States of Guernsey says essential specialist work, such as clinical cleaning, cannot be rushed to open the unit early. Credit: ITV Channel

The Critical Care Unit will open with eight beds, with the capacity to increase to 12 depending on how many patients are cared for over the next decade.

Phase One will also deliver a new Post Anaesthetic Care Unit with 10 beds, with the Critical Care Unit supporting increased surgical capacity to meet ongoing demand.

Lead nurse John Eaton said the project is "really exciting", but added that they have to ensure it is safe for patients before they can move in.

He explained: "While the building looks nearly finished, we've got lots of medical equipment to install and lots of clinical testing to do.

"The sickest and most vulnerable patients in the hospital will be cared for here so we've got to make sure it's fully equipped and absolutely safe before we move them."

