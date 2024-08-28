Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Fred Dimbleby speaks to a Paralympic hopeful and a Jersey-born Paralympian who explain the barriers disabled athletes face

A sportswoman from Jersey who hopes to represent ParalympicsGB at the 2028 Los Angeles Games says islanders need more support to break down barriers that she says make it harder for them to compete.

It comes as none of the 215 athletes representing Great Britain at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris are from the Channel Islands.

Issues include a lack of qualified coaches and facilities, the cost of competing and what has been described as a continued stigma around going for Paralympic classification.

Rachel Leck from Jersey is an F38 shot put and discus thrower who has cerebral palsy and recently made her debut for England in Manchester.

She says: "I originally applied for the Olympic weightlifting path and then realised that because I have cerebral palsy, would that even be a possibility? Asking that question then opened other doors."

However, she adds that further help is needed for disabled athletes: "I think a bit more in support of funding. I'm very fortunate I'm sponsored, otherwise I wouldn't have been able to do all my national level competitions, it's really invaluable."

Leck believes one of the barriers for Paralympic hopefuls is how they may be viewed.

She explains: "I think it's just taking that first step. People think, "Am I going to be accepted?" or things like that but there shouldn't be any sort of stigma around it.

"I wouldn't be afraid to reach out whether you've got any kind of disability, it's not something to be ashamed of."

Leck's coach Cat Halden says the financial burden is another key factor.

She explains: "It's the costs of getting to work with other coaches so they can see other athletes of their calibre and improve, that is something we need to work on.

Jersey-born Paralympian Simon Laurens won two medals at the Beijing Games in 2008.

He competed in Para-Dressage, winning team gold and freestyle silver, but he had to move to the UK to train and compete.

Laurens says: "The biggest challenge is that little water. To compete at the top level, you have to go in front of other top-level competitors and if it's not that straightforward for you to get into, that's always going to be a bit of a barrier. That's why I decided to leave the island."

Simon Laurens was part of Great Britain's Paralympic 2008 Equestrian Team. Credit: PA

Jeremy Frith from the Guernsey Sports Commission says: "Undoubtedly, if we've got three Olympians, why shouldn't we have three Paralympians in any Games? It's more about raising awareness and getting people to have a conversation and allowing that opportunity to dream as much as anybody else."

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Andy Jehan, adds: "Working with Jersey Sport, we do have a few very talented gymnastics that have disabilities. We have a tennis player who performs at a high level.

"We want to make things inclusive for people. I think Jersey Sport are doing a great job with cycling, for example at Les Quennevais, and we've just seen the [learning disabilities] football team winning the Home Nations.

"In September, the skate park at Les Quennevais will have special ramps for disabled athletes to play their sport there.

"I think the Jersey Association for Sport for the Disabled and Jersey Sport are doing a good job, it's about working with those two organisations to see what provision is needed."

