Relations between Alderney and Guernsey are under strain following a row over funding for Alderney Airport's new runway. Segment broadcast live on Wednesday 28 August

A senior Guernsey politician thinks it is time for a historic agreement that sets out the island's relationship with Alderney to be reviewed.

The deal was signed just after the Second World War in 1948 and has stood for more than 75 years - ultimately allowing Guernsey to have control over Alderney's financial affairs, including where its tax money is invested.

Guernsey States Member, Deputy Peter Roffey, believes this arrangement should now be revisited, saying: "I think any agreement that's coming up to 80-years-old obviously needs reviewing. We're living in a different world to the immediate post-war environment when it was signed."

Guernsey Deputy Peter Roffey thinks it is time for the historic agreement to be reviewed. Credit: ITV Channel

He adds: "What I would not want to do, unlike a few colleagues, is fundamentally change the assumption that we work together on a cooperative basis.

"But yes, I think it's right for a review and it should happen soon. Clearly, we've got an election in Guernsey just around the corner next year, so I can't see it happening this political term, but it should be high up on the agenda for the new States."

Deputy Roffey's call follows concerns from Alderney residents who feel held back by a continued lack of investment into the island's airport.

Steve Roberts, one of Alderney's representatives in the States of Guernsey, posted on X, formerly Twitter last week: "Alderney arrivals closed to due dust debris. How long do we have to endure this as a taxpayer? A dangerous neglect on a transferred service to a full taxpaying Bailiwick.

"Neglect of an air service, a runway and now a tower that stands immediately above the terminal."

Alderney resident Jeannie Cameron adds: "I think Alderney does need to look at the constitutional and political situation that it is in and to partners within the Channel Islands which could potentially help more than some may argue is happening now."

Alderney is an island that feels let down by its closest neighbour. Guernsey most senior politician, Chief Minister Lyndon Trott, has made no secret of his reluctance to invest in Alderney's crumbling airport.

In response, Deputy Trott says that Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee is committed to maintaining a constructive relationship with the States of Alderney and wants a more affordable option for the airport development to bring back before Guernsey States for debate.

Relations though appear more strained than ever and some Alderney residents think its time to turn to Jersey for solutions.

Senior politicians from Jersey also appear to be on a charm offensive, the Economic Development Minister Kirsten Morel visiting Alderney earlier this month on an official visit.

Alderney States Members say the meeting was very positive but the reality is that the island's economy is struggling - pretty much all of tax money still goes to Guernsey.

It needs friends like Jersey politicians who could put pressure on Guernsey to invest more in Alderney's infrastructure.

People like Jersey Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham who I understand was on holiday in Alderney over the weekend and had a lovely time, including sea swimming.

The visit has been described by Alderney States Member Bruce Woodhead (far left) as an "incredibly good meeting and a jovial time". Credit: Government of Jersey

