A retired Jersey ambulance will be sent to Ukraine, to aid in charity work in the war-torn country.

Volunteers Bob De La Haye and Dr Rhys Perkins will drive the frontline vehicle 1,700 miles this autumn.

They will go in a police-escorted convoy of 25 to 30 other vehicles to western Ukraine, before flying back to Jersey from Poland.

The ambulance was donated by the States of Jersey Ambulance Service (SoJAS) and will be filled with medical supplies to save lives in Ukraine.

Bob was inspired by two friends who previously drove ambulances to Ukraine with the charity Pick Ups for Peace.

Bob then discovered that SoJAS were donating several retired ambulances after updating its fleet, and managed to secure a donation for the Ukraine trip.

He explained: "I feel very strongly that [the situation in Ukraine] is rotten and that's why I wanted to get involved.

"The charity that we are dealing with are very well established and it's a cause close to our hearts."

Bob (L) said the idea "was obviously meant to be" after discovering the ambulance service were about to donate their old vehicles. Credit: States of Jersey Ambulance Service

SoJAS has donated several of their retired vehicles to various charities, including the Jersey branch of the Radio Amateurs Emergency Network and Normandy Rescue.

Justice and Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Mary Le Hegarat said the entire fleet was replaced in April.

She added: "We have replaced seven frontline response ambulances, and are awaiting an eighth to meet the increased demand on the service.

"This ensures our frontline paramedics and ambulance technicians are able to work in modern, fit-for-purpose vehicles when treating Islanders in their care.

"We can pass on these now retired vehicles to good causes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...