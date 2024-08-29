The head of Jersey's bus service says they would "seriously consider" removing cash payments from their service.

Kevin Hart told a scrutiny panel that the bus service would save £65,000 a year if they went cashless.

Currently, the bus service must take cash payments due to contractual obligations set by Jersey's government.

However, the government's Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel are speaking to businesses to understand whether they want cash protected or continue to be naturally phased out of society.

If Liberty Bus goes cashless, they would follow in the footsteps of Guernsey whose buses went cashless in July 2021.

Mr Hart said that while around 2.5% of their total sales are made in cash, they only receive around 72p for every pound spent.

He explained: "It's something we would need to seriously consider when you look at the costs involved in handling cash.

"You've got the cost of the machines to count it, the individuals to bag it up, the security to collect the cash, the bank charges as well, so there's a whole process where the more cash we take, the higher our costs."

The Director reassured customers that Liberty Bus is "quite happy" taking cash, but encouraged islanders to pay with alternative methods.

"Cash entails privacy and cash gives you a freedom to choose to save in the way you want to." - Deputy Kirsten Morel Credit: ITV Channel

The prospect of Jersey phasing out cash payments has received pushback from some businesses and politicians.

In June, Deputy Kirsten Morel told ITV Channel that he would bring forward a proposal to protect cash payments on the island.

He explained: "It's my belief that we shouldn't lose cash and that's why I'm thinking of bringing a proposition to ensure cash is maintained in Jersey.

"It can be cheaper and easier for banks and businesses [to do card transactions], but their cost savings shouldn't be at the expense of our choice and freedom."

