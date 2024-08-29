A 45-year-old man has been charged by Guernsey Police following a burglary at an Iceland supermarket store in St Peter Port.

A pproximately £3,000 worth of goods were stolen from the popular shop while it was closed at around 1:45am on Thursday 23 May.

The items included alcohol and a large number of cigarettes.

A public appeal followed with a reward of up to £500 offered by the charity Crimestoppers for any information which helps lead to a conviction.

People did come forward with details which helped detectives with their investigation and they have thanked members of the public for their assistance.

The man is due to appear at Guernsey Magistrates Court on Monday 7 October.

