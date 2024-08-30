People in Guernsey were warned to avoid the Vale after a fire broke out at a local car dealership and garage.

All three fire engines responded to the blaze at Craig’s Motors, near Vale Church on Thursday 29 August.

Onlookers watched as balls of fire and smoke leapt over the building's wall, with debris reaching neighbouring properties.

The Bailiwick Law Enforcement say the cause of the fire will not be confirmed for some time, but it is suspected that it was caused by a car battery.

Residents are asked to ensure their windows are closed to avoid potentially toxic fumes entering their homes. Credit: Olivery Bailey

Road users were warned last night that a one-way system would be implemented on Route Militaire from Crossways, travelling towards Vale Church.

The diversions remain in place this morning (30 August).

Diversions are in place to allow residents to access Ville Badu.

Residents have been told to avoid touching material which may have entered neighbouring gardens.

The Bailiwick Law Enforcement said the fire is now extinguished, but officers will continue to monitor the scene and reassess the premises.

