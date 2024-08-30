A Jersey charity that provides training, education and jobs for people with learning disabilities and autism has announced that it will be closing one of its two cafés.

Beresford Street Kitchen will shut the La Hougue Bie Tea Rooms in November, blaming financial challenges.

Chief Executive Officer Gabby Ellmers says: "Like many charities, Beresford Street Kitchen has been significantly impacted by increased costs and reduced funding.

"We are also struggling with the rising cost of sales and reducing profits in our social enterprise areas and have decided to close La Hougue Bie Tea Rooms ahead of the winter low season."

However, she reassures islanders that the rest of its operations, including the other café in St Helier, will not be affected and there are no job losses as staff will be reassigned.

La Hougue Bie Tea Rooms welcomed its first customers in 2020, opening at the historic site in partnership with Jersey Heritage.

Ms Ellmers adds: "It has been a great four-year partnership ... We remain committed to our mission and will continue to provide over 40,000 hours a year of education, training and employment for the 63 crew on our programmes.

"We are optimistic that once we navigate through these challenging times, we can continue to develop our valuable programmes to support people with learning disabilities and autistic people to reach their independence and employability goals.

"We will be focusing on our core objectives and on reinvigorating the town café. The decision to close La Hougue Bie Tea Rooms aims to contribute to the sustainability of the charity."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...