Maya Le Tissier says did not hesitate to accept the captain's armband for Manchester United Women, despite only being 22 years old.

She replaces her England teammate Katie Zelem as captain after the midfielder left United at the end of her contract.

Le Tissier joined the Red Devils from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022 and quickly became a fans' favourite, scoring twice on her debut against Reading as she went on to become a key part of the team's backline.

Talking to ITV Channel in her first media interview since the announcement, the defender from Guernsey explains: "I was buzzing. I sat down with Marc [Skinner - Manchester United Women's manager] speaking about the previous season and the challenges when he asked me. He said to go away and think about it because obviously it's a big responsibility but straight away I said yes.

"It's kind of crazy to be honest that it's happened so soon. Our previous captain did a fantastic job, I've seen what she had to deal with and she really led by example so I'm just hoping to do the same and I'm really proud to have the opportunity.

"This is a massive club, probably the biggest in the world and it can bring a lot of things, good and bad, so I need to be ready for that."

Le Tissier has also received praise from her peers, winning the joint Players' Player of the Year Award last season.

That trust will be crucial as she takes on her new leadership role and aims to push United on to an improved performance in the league this campaign.

The defender explains: "This is my third season now so I think it's time to take the next step, I've had that experience of playing in the big games and I've been around the girls for quite a while now.

"The girls know what I'm about, I play with my heart on my sleeve and I'm very committed to the club and training. I'll be there if the girls need me to connect the players to staff.

"This captaincy won't change me at all, otherwise it would show I wasn't ready and I wouldn't have taken it.

"There's a still a long way for me to go with this club and internationally so it's just really exciting to see what the future brings and this is another step that I'm really grateful for.

"We definitely want to improve on last season, especially in the league, and continue with the cup runs."

Le Tissier battling for the ball in the FA Cup last season, she went on to lift the trophy. Credit: PA

