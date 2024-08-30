Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's reporter Katya Fowler looks ahead to one of Jersey's major festivals

Weekender Jersey makes its return to the island this weekend in its new location at Peoples Park.

This year's event will host the Scottish band Texas as its Saturday headliner with Tom Grennan taking to the stage on Sunday.

The annual festival, previously known as Jersey Live, has seen stars such as Ed Sheeran and Fat Boy Slim perform to islanders.

Previously, the annual music festival was held at the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity where islanders saw artists including Noel Gallagher, Stereophonics, Raye, Rita Ora and Bastille.

However, organisers this year confirmed the popular event will be held at People's Park in St Helier.

Organiser Warren Le Sueur says: "We just felt if we could look at 2024 and change the parish, as long as the parish supported it then we could look at it.

"So it's not something that we wanted to do, we haven't taken it lightly but it's offering something different now so [with] logistics, it's a little easier but our home is in Trinity so it's sort of a double-edged sword."

Connétable Simon Crowcroft told ITV News that the impact of the festival's new location in St Helier so not negatively affect those living nearby.He said: "I think our key concern always with People's Park is while we accept it is the people's park, it's the best place to have these kinds of events."People are living nearby and so we're very careful to make sure that, for example, the Weekender will be turning off the music at half past 10, so that's before the pubs close."

Bass player in the Jersey band 88 Bunkface, Adam True, will be performing on Sunday and says: "The location has a very different vibe to it, it's a lot smaller but I think it's going to give it that more intimate feel and also you've got the two outdoor stages which are almost next to each other.

"Last year they were at polar opposite ends of the showground so it's going to give people a lot more chance to dodge between them.

"It's great that we still have the opportunity to get out and play alongside all these amazing artists."

Who is playing and when?

Saturday 30 August lineup:

Gates open at 2pm and will close at 6pm

DJ Mel 2pm until 3pm

Little Black Dress 3:15pm until 4pm

Sister Sledge 4:30pm until 5:30pm

Lottery Winners 6pm until 6:45pm

Jamie Webster 7:15pm until 8pm

The Darkness 8:25pm until 9:15pm

Texas 9:45pm until 11pm

Sunday 1 September lineup:

Gates open at 2pm and will close at 6pm

DJ Mel 3pm until 4pm

Amy Moore 3:15pm until 3:45pm

The Zutons 4:15pm until 5pm

Caity Baser 5:30pm until 6:15pm

Circa Waves 6:45pm until 7:30pm

The Snuts 8pm until 8:45pm

Tom Grennan 9:15pm until 10:30pm

Both days also have an unannounced afternoon special guest.

Organisers are advising those attending the event to download their tickets before the festival if they are not printing the tickets.

