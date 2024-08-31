Discarded fishing gear removed from Jersey beach in community cleanup

Families and children in Jersey have taken part in a community beach clean today (31 August). Non profit organisation Littlefeet Environmental organises the events every two weeks with today's beach clean taking place at L'Etacq, in the northwest of the island. Those who took part cleaned up bits of rubbish and debris from the beach. Andy Farmer, who organised the beach clean, told ITV News: "Probably 90% of what we find is discarded fishing gear unfortunately. Bits of nets and lobster pots, that sort of thing. A lot of stuff from the oyster fisheries here as well, that we find washed up."Andy added that it was encouraging to see parents bringing their young kids along to help tidy up the beach.

He said: "The kids are the ones we need to educate the most so it's good to see them really caring about the environment already, from such a young age."Littlefeet Environmental's efforts are not the first attempt in Jersey to keep the island's beaches clean. In 2023, community boxes were distributed across the island containing basic tools including bags, buckets, gloves, simple first aid kits, hand sanitiser and a sharps box so local residents can help the effort.

