Floral tribute to Jersey family with RNLI roots on 200th anniversary

A flower bed commemorating the 200th anniversary of the RNLI can now be enjoyed at Jersey's Howard Davis Park. The floral tribute includes an arrangement showing the RNLI flag and spelling out the words 'Thanks for saving lives'. For the park's Head Gardener John Richards, the flowerbed is a way of honouring his family's long history of saving lives at sea. John's great grandfather, W.H. Glendewar, started volunteering for the RNLI in 1897 aged just 17.

Glendewar was second coxswain of Jersey's William Henry Wilkinson lifeboat between 1911 and 1919 before being promoted to first coxswain following military service in the First World War. Glendewar's efforts did not stop there. In 1940, he was pivotal in helping Captain Bill Furzer rescue British troops from St Malo. Glendewar’s son-in-law, George Stapley, joined the Jersey's lifeboat crew, and received a Bronze Medal in 1949 for his services to the RNLI and after retiring from the lifeboat he took the role of a launching authority. Stapley also helped to prepare the St Helier lifeboat, Elizabeth Rippon, and built a model of the Howard D lifeboat which is currently in the Maritime Museum.Mary Richards, Stapley’s daughter, joined the fundraising committee and gave an incredible service of 30 years, also receiving a long service Bronze Medal.

Mary’s daughter Tina is currently part of the fundraising committee and has been for over 20 years.John felt it was only fitting to honour his relatives with the flower bed which has been no mean feat to plant. The RNLI flag is made up of over 14,000 plants and took a week to plant by kneeling on boards carefully positioned over the flower beds.Michelle Cabot, Fundraising Chair of RNLI Jersey, said: "The Richards family has been a pillar of strength for RNLI Jersey over the generations. "Their dedication, whether at sea or through fundraising, embodies the spirit of our mission to save lives. "The beautiful floral tribute is a heartfelt reminder of our history and ongoing legacy."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...