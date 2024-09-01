Road closed as lightning strike damages Guernsey home

Guernsey's fire service rushed to St Sampson after a lightning strike damaged a property this morning (1 September). Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one home's chimney pot on St Clair Hill had been struck by lightning at around 7am.Nobody has been reported injured but local residents say they heard a loud bang when the lightning struck. The road has been closed from the traffic lights outside La Fontaine Inn to Rue Des Pointues Rocques while the fire service assess damage to the property. People have been asked to avoid the area.

