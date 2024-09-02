Guernsey man living in car calls island's homelessness problem 'awful'

A man who lives in his car in Guernsey has called on the island's government to do more to support homeless people. Paul Goddard says he has been sleeping rough for three years after he lost half of his property and was refused the financial support he needed.

He was offered a room to live in and raise his children by the government but says the rental cost of the accommodation was too high without the support.

Paul told ITV News he was paying almost £1,300 per month for the room while he was only earning £400 per week.

He says Guernsey's government said this meant he was earning too much to receive income support.

States of Guernsey says income support is offered to individuals if 'a person's household income is not sufficient to meet their needs (requirement rate) then income support will offer financial assistance to bring their household income up to the required level.'

Paul says the cost of the room was too high for him and the lack of alternative accommodation on the island left him homeless.

It was then that he started living in his car.

Paul says he knows of other people in Guernsey living in cars and tents due to a lack of affordable social housing and financial support.

He said: "I've seen it quite a few times. Parked down at Grandes Rocques there was a family living in a car.

"Their baby used to wake up crying between two and three o'clock every night. There were about two or three cars parked down here at one stage."

He added: "I've had a friends living in tents. I've had a few friends living in vehicles. It's just awful."

Paul hopes the island's government can increase the amount of support it gives to people on low incomes but he is not optimistic about the future for young people living in Guernsey due to the lack of affordable social housing and the high cost-of-living.

He said: "To be honest I feel sorry for the kids growing up over here [in Guernsey] with the amount and cost of property and rentals.

"Like a child going into a shop or something like that on a minimum wage, they're going to struggle before they even become an adult."

Jim Roberts, the Director of Guernsey's first dedicated homelessness charity for adults, At Home in Guernsey, also says the government needs to do more to prevent more homelessness.

Mr Roberts told ITV News: "It continues to be awful and it looks like it might get worse.

"It's a problem that is largely invisible but that can make it more difficult to tackle. That can make it more difficult for politicians to take it seriously."He added: "The situation is pretty stark.

"The fact is, there isn't enough social housing. There isn't enough affordable housing for people to move into. The waiting list is very long. You can be waiting for years before you're offered social housing so that needs to change.

"Private rental costs are phenomenally high almost compared to any other jurisdiction on the planet.

"The lowest earning quarter of people on the island are paying up to 78% of their income on rent. That is patently unsustainable."

Mr Roberts says At Home in Guernsey is working to secure the safety of people on low incomes in the short term by helping people maximise the amount of government support they can receive and working to maintain tenancy agreements.

However, Mr Roberts says that long term solutions to the problem will have to come from "political will".

Mr Roberts believes the Committee for Environment and Infrastructure's recent Housing Plan update fails to address homelessness urgently enough with work to reduce it only due to begin in 2025.

He wants to see immediate action to agree on a statutory definition of homelessness, to understand the exact scale of it in Guernsey and to accelerate the island's affordable housing programme.

Charity 'At Home in Guernsey' aims to end homelessness on the island. Credit: ITV News Channel Television

Guernsey's President of Environment and Infrastructure, Lindsay de Sausmarez said: "If you look at the factor underpinning homelessness, we know there are lots of different factors feeding into it - it is about availability of homes, which is something we are doing an awful lot on in the Guernsey Housing Plan.

"It is also about affordability and I am pleased to say affordability is moving int he right direction including for people in the private rental sector who are particularly vulnerable to homelessness.

"It is also about security of tenure, it is one of the reasons people will find themselves homesless and we are doing a really big bit of work at the moment on security of tenure on the rights and responsibilities o0f landlords and tenants".

Guernsey States say they cannot comment on individual cases, and do not encourage people to live in tents, but if anyone informs Social Security that they are living at a campsite and they qualify for income support, this can be used for a pitch fee.

