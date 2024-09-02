The walkway over St Saviour's Reservoir in Guernsey will be closed to the public for two months.

This is due to maintenance involving concrete repair work and removal of overgrown plants and shrubs.

While the walkway will be closed, Millennium Walk will still be open as usual.

Capital Delivery Manager Carl Falla said: “We timed this work for the summer because the water levels need to be lower.

"With rainfall in July alone 214% above usual, plus Saturday’s deluge, it’s fair to say our waterstorage levels are higher than expected.

"Currently we have stopped filling St Saviour’s reservoir so the levels naturally fall before the works commence.

“Both sets of work need equipment placed within the walkway, which is why we have toclose it to the public. It is an intricate and time-consuming job, critical to ensuring it remainssafe, in good condition and serves us for many generations to come.”