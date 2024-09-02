Jersey's Les Quennevais pool to reopen after summer closure
Jersey's Les Quennevais pool has reopened today (2 September) for the first time since July.
The pool was closed for refurbishment over the summer.
The closure allowed for workers to safely repair steel columns which support the roof.
Active Jersey who run the facility say that the work work was "essential".
While the pool has now reopened, the sauna and steam rooms will remain closed until early October.
