Police are investigating a spiking attempt using chewing gum at a nightclub in Jersey on Friday night.

The male victim was offered some gum by a stranger at the St Helier club, but quickly realised it tasted bitter, and started to feel unwell.The police are reminding people to to avoid accepting food and drinks from strangers.

They are suggesting that if you do suspect you may have been given a substance and start to feel strange or ill, then seek help from a friend or a member of staff where you are and go to hospital.