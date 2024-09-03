Guernsey's politicians return from their summer break today (4th September) and among the topics up for debate is the island's minimum wage and by how much it should increase.

The initial plan was to raise it for adults from £10.65 an hour to £12.

However, some politicians argue this is too high and believe it would put too much pressure on employers and could ultimately lead to higher prices for consumers.

As a result, Deputies Inder and Vermeulen have submitted an amendment advocating for a smaller rise in the minimum wage to either £11.25 or £11.55, depending on the opinions of other politicians.

Any changes will take effect from 1st October this year.

