More than £35,000 spent on foreign trips by Jersey Commonwealth group

More than £35,000 was spent on attending events off-island by Jersey's Commonwealth Parliamentary Association last year.

They included visits to Kenya, Ghana and Canada, as well as one event in London which saw 11 people travelled.

The group's chair, Deputy Rob Ward, says the trips strengthen relationships abroad and offer island representatives the chance to discuss important issues with others from across the globe.

He said: "It enables us to make valuable connections, builds communities and puts Jersey at the front and centre of this worldwide network."

He added: "We can also make meaningful contributions by sharing our own experiences and in many instances Jersey delegates have made presentations and led on discussions, demonstrating our small Island’s ability to punch above its weight."

