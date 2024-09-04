Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler reflects on how Jersey might welcome Donald Trump if he ever visited the island

A leading American pollster has suggested that Donald Trump should temporarily move to the Channel Island of Jersey as a strategy to win the upcoming US Election.

In the popular podcast 'Leading', hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, Republican Frank Luntz describes Jersey as one of the best places for his party's presidential nominee to keep his head down during the campaign.

As part of the in-depth interview, Rory asks Frank: "What would your focus groups like to hear from the Trump campaign if those independent voters were going to be convinced to vote for him?"

He replies: "They don't want to hear his attacks, his mistreatment or his rude commentary and insults.

"If Donald Trump were just to go away to Jersey, the Channel Isles ... just keep him there for three months, two and a half months, he'd be elected.

"It's true, if Trump says less, he wins."

He would not be the first overseas politician to be linked with a move to the Channel Islands after Nigel Farage said he would probably move over from the UK if he was ever persuaded that Brexit had "definitively failed".

Jersey's capital St Helier is twinned with the city of Trenton in New Jersey and its Mayor, Reed Gusciora, says, "If Trump wins, I'll move to Jersey".

Greg Swenson from Republicans Overseas UK adds: "It's a funny idea, it actually worked for Joe Biden in 2020 so there is some historical validity to it.

"The basement strategy has worked, it's an interesting idea but I think going underground probably doesn't help him."

