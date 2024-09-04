Banking giant Lloyds will shut one of its Jersey locations later this year due to changing customer attitudes.

The St Brelade branch on La Route Des Quennevais is currently open between 9:30am and 4:30pm every weekday, offering travel money, a 24-hour cashpoint and a counter service.

However, the finance company says it is no longer viable with counter transactions falling by a third over the last five years.

Colleagues and customers have been told that the site will permanently close on Friday 13 December.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson explains: "Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with visits to our St Brelade branch falling significantly over time.

"Customers can continue to bank with us through our app, online and over the phone, alongside accessing cash at nearby, free-to-use ATMs."

The nearest Lloyds Bank five miles away in Broad Street, St Helier, is not affected.

More banking news:

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...