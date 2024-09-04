A 59-year-old man has been found guilty at Jersey's Royal Court on several counts of sexual touching and making indecent images of a child.

Manuel Amaral Mila will stay in custody and be sentenced at a later date.

The offences came to light after a girl said she was touched by Mila at his home while he thought she was sleeping in March 2023.

During subsequent interviews, Jersey Police discovered that something similar had happened in a separate incident to another girl.

Mila was arrested and three indecent images of children were found on his mobile phone.

He pled guilty to the pictures but maintained his innocence over the three charges of sexual touching.

However, the Court convicted him of all charges.

Detective Constable Carla Garnier from Jersey Police's Public Protection Unit says: "The young victims in this case have shown immense courage in coming forward to report these incidents.

"We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and encourage anyone who has been the victim of a crime of this nature to report it to police."

More crime stories:

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...