A man has been treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries after a fire at a block of flats in Jersey.

Emergency services were called to the self-catering apartments at The Merton Hotel in St Saviour at 10:45pm last night.

The man woke up to a fire and heavy smoke in his room and alerted the fire service.

He managed to escape after throwing a fire blanket over the flames.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to extinguish the fire, which has now caused around 30 people to be removed from the apartment block.

They have now been placed in a nearby hotel whilst an investigation and clear up takes place.

The road outside the apartments has since reopened.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...