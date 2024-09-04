Parents and carers share pictures of Channel Islands' students as they head back to the classroom
For many parents and carers across the Channel Islands, this week marks the first day of school or students' first day back.
Viewers have sent in pictures documenting the new year back in the classroom:
For any parents and carers in Guernsey whose children are heading back to school on Thursday, please email channelnews@itv.com with your first day pictures - including the child's name, age and school. We would love to see them and the best may feature on TV & online.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...