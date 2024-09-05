A former British Airways chief pilot and a aviation financial expert will lead an inquiry into Aurigny's reliability as an airline.

The investigation will focus on whether the States-owned carrier can deliver the resilient air links Guernsey needs following months of delays and cancellations.

The States Trading Supervisory Board has commissioned the inquiry and its findings are expected within weeks.

The report will be created by two leading aviation experts, Captain Doug Brown and Mark Elliott.

Captain Brown was the Chief Pilot of British Airways' Boeing fleet, responsible for managing more than 1,800 pilots and 110 aircraft during four decades at the company.

Mr Elliott is an accountant and has helped a number of European airlines through major efficiency savings - he has extensive experience in buying and leasing aircraft.

The review will cost around £65,000.

