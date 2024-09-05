Many Jersey charities are struggling to stay afloat due to decreasing donations, according to the chairperson of the island's charity association.

Marcus Liddiard has said that charities have not yet recovered from the cost of living crisis and pandemic, adding they are vulnerable to a fall in fundraising support.

He explained that the closure of Jersey Recovery College and Beresford Street Kitchen scaling back services shows that the fall in donations is "really starting to bite the industry".

The Association of Jersey Charities (AOJC) ran a survey toward the end of last year to see how charities were coping with cost of living challenges.

Of the 60 respondents, more than half said fundraising had decreased in the previous 12 months, with 89% saying their costs had increased from the same point last year.

With 79% of charities expecting funds to drop in the future, Marcus says residents need to do their part to help charities survive.

He explained: "Being a low tax jurisdiction, these things aren't essentially supported by government, they have to be supported elsewhere, and so it comes down to us.

"We can't always look to the government and corporate. We have to look to all those things, including individuals in Jersey to try and stand up for our charities and make Jersey the great place that it is.

"The cost of living challenge means that people have less money to offer charities, so it really is a difficult time, but hopefully Jersey can step up to help the charities in their time of need."

"We don't always want to look to government because it shouldn't always be on them, but government could do more as well." Marcus Liddiard Credit: ITV Channel

This week, Jersey Post's chairman Kevin Keen OBE took to social media to call on islanders to do more to help struggling charities.

He explained "In finding excuses to do nothing, many of us missed the opportunity for us as individuals to do more.

"I appreciate that higher interest rates are making it difficult for some but not all, but most of us could find £5 or £10 a month to make a monthly donation to a local charity close to our hearts."

Mr Liddiard also dispelled the idea that charities that cannot sustain themselves should not be supported.

He explained: "Jersey has always been a fantastic place for supporting charity. When we've mentioned this before, people have challenged us saying if charities can't sustain themselves, they don't deserve to exist or are there too many charities.

"It's a valid challenge, we need to make sure that all charities are as efficient as possible and as collaborative as possible, but I really don't think there are too many charities of Jersey.

"Jersey has the same challenges that any other population of a similar size has, and so we have to have that level of charities to cover those challenges."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...