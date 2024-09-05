A 64-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually touching a girl without consent at a private New Year's party in Jersey.

Gordon James Burnett, a UK resident, had specifically travelled over for the event and approached the teenager a short time after midnight on 1 January 2024, putting his arm around her and then up her skirt.

Burnett and the girl did not know of each other and she told someone about the incident that night - he was arrested a short time later at his hotel.

Detective Constable Ben Casson from Jersey Police's Public Protection Unit says: "I wish to thank the victim in this case for her courage, resilience and determination to see this through.

"We recognise how hard it can be for victims to come forward and wish to reassure the public that we, and the services we work alongside, will do everything in our power to support victims of sexual abuse, whether or not they wish to pursue a criminal case."

Burnett will remain in custody ahead of sentencing on Friday 18 October.

