Meet the 'Sunday Smashers' group who taught me a lesson in tennis

What do you get if you take a group of women who meet once a week for a game of tennis... The Sunday Smashers!

Going for the last 35 years, this is much more than a match though as organiser Jenny Booth explains: "It's about coming along for a game with friends and a chat, then a cup of coffee and more chat after".

At 83 years young, Pat Pascual is the most experienced 'Smasher' and is urging everyone to play sport to keep active for as long as possible.

She says: "I love the camaraderie of it and the chats. If you've got a problem, come to tennis and you can talk about it while you're changing sides. It's magic."

Jenny and Pat were interviewed as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a cookery class, a sports session, friends meeting up and much more.

