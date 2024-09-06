The Parish of St Helier has cancelled its upcoming Centeniers election due to a lack of candidates.

Polling day had been set for Wednesday 11 September with four people standing for three positions but one has now dropped out.

It means the other three candidates, Paul Davies, Jane Pearce and Sharon Rive, will automatically be appointed.

Centeniers are voluntary roles in the Honorary Police, carrying out a number of public duties such as granting bail, conducting Parish Hall enquiries into alleged offences and doing regular patrols.

They will take their Oaths of Office at Jersey's Royal Court on Friday 13 September.

