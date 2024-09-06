Some people in Jersey have received high-cost private prescriptions for free over months due to a technical error.

From Tuesday 1 October, private patients will have to pick up the bill for this medication once again as the new electronic system is currently charging the Government instead.

ITV News has asked how much taxpayers' money will have been lost due to this issue and is waiting for a response.

The Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (EPMA) system was brought in at the start of May to reduce pharmacy waiting times and improve patient safety.

It was seen as "a signficiant milestone" to streamline the process, improving efficiency and reducing the likelihood of prescribing errors.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, says: "When we implemented the new automatic prescriptions it became apparent that some private prescriptions were actually being issued on the State.

"What has transpired is that there are laws in place that require private prescriptions to be paid for and public prescriptions not.

"So all we are doing is saying from the first of October, we are going to revert to what we should have been doing all along.

"We may look at prescription prices overall in the future but for now, we need to be where we need to be by law."

A joint statement with Health and Community Services (HSC) adds: "HCS and the Minister acted quickly, and in June of this year, to review the situation.

"It is recognised that some patients may find that they cannot pay for high-cost drugs privately. Any patient in this position will be given the option to return to the public sector and receive treatment in line with HCS protocols and NICE guidance.

"Those patients who decide to remain private patients will be charged. All other private prescriptions, and those taken to the community pharmacy, will be charged for accordingly."

