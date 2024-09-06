Former Guernsey Chief Minister Mike Torode has died aged 83.

His family say he passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3 September and a funeral service will be held at St Martin's Parish Church at 1pm on Thursday 12 September - those who knew him are invited to attend.

Mr Torode was in Guernsey politics for 33 years, becoming one of the longest-serving States Members as he was first elected Deputy for St Martin's in April 1979.

He later became a Deputy for the South East of the island in 2004 and Home Affairs Minister before being elected for the top politicial job in March 2007 - leaving the job of Chief Minister at the end of his term in 2008.

Home Affairs Committee President Deputy Rob Prow says: "I was truly saddened to hear of the passing of former Deputy Mike Torode, a man whom I knew for the majority of my adult life.

"We first met when I was a Customs Officer and he was working for British Midlands Airways at the Airport and from that point, right up until our most recent interactions, he was respectful, straight-down-the-line and dedicated to Guernsey.

"Mike had a very long history of service to this island. He was the Minister for Home Affairs for a term, during which I served as his Chief Customs Officer.

"He was a huge advocate for the Department's Professional Services, showing constant support for officers and a genuine interest in their work. He still has an impact on the police to this day as he formally opened the current police station.

"Guernsey has lost one of its strongest characters with Mike's passing and he will undoubtedly be missed by so many. He will also be remembered, however, for the way he conducted himself in public service, his tenacity and for the examples he set."

