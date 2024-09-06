The Clarence Battery steps in Guernsey will be formally reopened after a four-year closure.

States of Guernsey closed the pathway in March 2020 after heavy rain caused a landslip, covering the steps.

After seven months of work commissioned by the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure (E&I), the steps once again link Guernsey’s east and south coastal cliff paths.

Work mainly involved stabilising the rock faces and restoring the steps to a usable condition.

States of Guernsey took the opportunity to clear the edges of the stairs and level surfaces to improve accessibility.

An improved drainage system is also in place to mitigate the risk of another landslip in the future.

Despite some minor works, such as tree planting, which is still ongoing, the States have reassured islanders that all substantial work is complete.

E&I President, Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, will reopen the steps at 1:15pm on Friday 6 September.

She explained: "We really are delighted to be able to complete this major project and reopen these steps, which I’m sure will be welcomed by islanders and visitors alike.

“While some will have seen seven months of visible works on site, this was really the culmination of an intricate and detailed project to make the area safe and get these steps back in action."

