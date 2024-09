Hundreds of islanders from both Bailiwicks took part in a full Pride parade in Guernsey today.

The parade started at Candie Gardens, through St Peter Port and then continued to Market Square.

Celebrations began on Friday and will finish on Sunday.

Pride in pictures:

There were even more celebrations than usual, with one couple even tying the knot on stage. Credit: ITV News Channel Television

The event showcased some of the best local and UK Drag performers. Credit: ITV Channel Television

To make CI Pride more enjoyable for party goers, there was a dedicated alcohol-free zone at the front of the main stage. Credit: ITV Channel Televison

Credit: ITV Channel Television

