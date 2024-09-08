Blue Islands passengers on the late Guernsey to Jersey flight last night say they are appalled after being left without anywhere to sleep when the storm cancelled their journey.

19 passengers were affected and nine ended up sleeping at the airport with the island's hotels booked up.This morning they finally returned by ferry at their own expense as the next available flight was not until tomorrow.They claim Blue Islands still haven't contacted them.

Tina Caldeira from Jersey and Nikolas Appleman from The Netherlands were among those who found themselves without accomodation for the night.They say if it was not for the kind nature if the airport staff, they would not have had so much as a sleeping bag.

"I think it's appalling and I think we all felt it was appalling there was no contact from [Blue Islands].

"I don't think they even knew that they had passengers left behind who had nowhere to go and we could have been unable to help ourselves in any way - we really deserve to be looked after."

Tina Caldeira was one of the 9 people who had to sleep at the airport. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Blue Islands customer Nikolas Appleman said: "I didn't get a message from Blue Islands. Not a message, an SMS or an email so I was informed by my fellow passengers."With nowhere to stay at short-notice, Guernsey Ports contacted Guernsey Civil Protection, who arranged for air mattresses and sleeping bags to be brought.

The Landside Café was opened earlier than usual on Sunday morning so that passengers could have hot drinks and food.

Guernsey Ports Chief Operating Officer Ross Coppolo said: “I would like to thank our teamsand the Civil Protection volunteers for their hard work late on Saturday night.

“The passengers from the cancelled inter-island flight to Jersey were understandably upsetand some were unable to secure accommodation for the night at short notice.

“Our teams acted quickly to make sure these passengers were well looked after and had asafe place to rest overnight.

A few members of our team had to stay at the airport overnight themselves, for safety reasons, and others did not return home until after midnight.

"I would like to personally thank them for their dedication and duty of care in challengingcircumstances.

19 people were affected by the cancellation, with 9 having to stay there overnight. Credit: Tina Caldeira

In a statement Blue Islands said: "The inter-island service on Saturday evening (7 September) was disrupted due to severe thunderstorms over Jersey at around the time of the departure from Jersey to Guernsey.

"Hotels in Guernsey were full, our airport representatives explored other options with local authorities, however no alternative accommodation options were available.

" We thank Guernsey Airport for keeping the terminal open and providing provisions for passengers.

"Disruption is the last resort, however safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is always our number one priority. While these circumstances were out of our control we apologise for the inconvenience."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...