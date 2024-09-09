A Guernsey couple are understood to be the first in history to hold a full marriage ceremony at a Pride event.

Freddy Palmer and Becca Morris got hitched on Saturday 7 September during Channel Islands Pride with around 1,000 people gathering to watch the moment in St Peter Port's Market Square.

Organisers believe the marriage is the world's first legally recognised full wedding at a Pride event.

The couple wanted to share their love with Pride attendees and celebrate Guernsey's same sex marriage laws that only came to effect in 2017. Credit: ITV Channel

After tying the knot, Becca said: "I've tried to be present for every second of it and I'm so grateful I got to share this with so many people.

"We're so happy to have the opportunity, it's been wonderful."

Becca told Freddy: "When I was a teenager, I remember a time when it wasn't legal and I never dared hope, but you gave me a reason to and I love you very much."

Freddy added: "It shows the world that we aren't afraid to love and we're just so happy with each other.

"Our love is as valid as any other person and we should be able to celebrate that by getting married."

Around 1,000 people celebrated Becca and Freddy's wedding. Credit: ITV Channel

Becca and Freddy were joined on stage by celebrant Ellie Jones who knew the couple through her old youth group.

She explained: "I didn't really sleep last night, it's only maybe the third or fourth wedding I've done but everyone was really amazing.

"Getting married at Pride, it's very hard not to make it a little bit quirky and different, but we tried our hardest not to make it gimmicky to show their love to everyone.

"We talk about the LGBT community and chosen family and to celebrate that with everyone is amazing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...