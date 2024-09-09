A Jersey public pool will temporarily close its showers just days after reopening, following Legionella bacteria being detected in the water.

The swimming baths at Les Quennevais Sports Centre only reopened last week following months of refurbishment works.

However, routine testing of the showers showed a low count of Legionella species which often grows in stagnant water.

Jersey's government has clarified that the detected bacteria is not the type that causes more than 90% of Legionnaires' disease cases, although it can cause sickness.

It added there is "no risk" from other water sources such as the sinks, water fountains and the pool itself which all remain open, along with the centre's changing rooms.

Legionella was first named in the 1970s, with more than 50 recognised species - only half are harmful to humans.

However, it can cause pneumonia-type symptoms, including shortness of breath, high fever, and headaches.

A spokesperson from the Infrastructure Department stated: "The work to disinfect the showers will take place out of working hours as soon as possible, then new samples will be taken to ensure the treatment has worked.

"We will reopen as soon as the samples confirm it is safe to do so."

This is likely to be weeks as the testing process for samples takes a fortnight.

