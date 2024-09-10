Sports fans will soon be able to watch the South Africa national rugby team train in Jersey.

ITV Channel revealed back in July that the Springboks would visit the island for a training camp ahead of their autumn international games with the dates now confirmed for a week-long trip from Monday 28 October to Sunday 3 November.

The team became world champions after beating New Zealand to win the men's Rugby World Cup for a fourth time last year.

Now Visit Jersey has announced when and where supporters can watch the squad train and meet their star players.

South Africa Rugby Head Coach, Rassie Erasmus, says: "The chance to come together as a national team and prepare for the autumn internationals in such an excellent environment was an easy decision."

Springbok players will be training at Jersey Rugby Club and Strive sports centre. Credit: The South African Rugby Union

Jersey Rugby Club will host a ticketed open training session on Saturday 2 November.

Starting at 10:30am, fans will get a behind-the-scenes view of how the world champions train and prepare for matches.

All money raised from ticket sales will go to Jersey Rugby Club and Jersey Sports Association for the Disabled.

Later in the day, a Charity Gala Dinner will take place at the Royal Jersey Showground.

'An Evening with the Springboks' will give guests an opportunity to meet the squad and coaching team.

Head Coach Rassie Erasmus believes Jersey provides a top-tier training facility, adding it's the "perfect setting" to meet rugby fans. Credit: The South African Rugby Union

The Springboks will also take part in a three-day youth camp for aspiring rugby players.

Children aged nine to 12 years old will be led through interactive sessions by professional coaches with some players also joining in.

The sessions will run between Tuesday 29 and Thursday 31 October, starting at 9am.

More information will be released on Jersey Rugby Club's social media accounts.

The entire Springboks squad and management will be in Jersey during the training camp. Credit: The South African Rugby Union

Visit Jersey wants the Springboks' trip to promote the island as a top destination for sports tourism.

The Sustainable Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, also hopes it will "boost the visitor economy" and "put Jersey on the map" to attract other elite teams.

In recent years, the British and Irish Lions and England Rugby have trained in the island.

He adds: "I am confident that the impact of hosting this world-class squad will go well beyond rugby."

