A man has been spared jail after pleading guilty to ten historic assaults against a woman.

Terence Michael Tremarco, 61, was sentenced to 456 hours of community service at Jersey's Royal Court for nine grave and criminal assault charges and one common assault charge.

The incidents occurred between 1994 and 2000 and the woman reported them to police in 2007.

Tremarco had left the island by this time but on his return to Jersey, she contacted officers again and the investigation was reopened.

Tremarco was arrested in November 2023 and appeared in court in April where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Following sentencing on Monday 9 September, Detective Constable Jenny Docherty from the Public Protection Unit said: "No matter how long ago offences took place, these can always be reported to the police, we will do everything in our power to see offenders such as this face the courts.

"Anyone else who has experienced abuse at any time can come forward and speak to officers whenever they feel they can."

